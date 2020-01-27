Postponed SpaceX launch means better chance of seeing it from Jacksonville

The Falcon 9 rocket launch to send up 60 internet-beaming satellites was postponed due to bad weather Monday but Tuesday morning’s rescheduling will be better for skywatchers.

Clouds should not block the view from north Florida during the new launch window January 28 at 9:28 a.m..

The 45th Weather Squadron of the U.S. Air Force gives an 80% chance of good weather,

This will be the third attempt to launch Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station after large waves and high winds hamped previous attempts this month.

Upper level high winds at the launch site blowing at 155 mph prompted the delay today. Winds at 39,000 ft drop to 97 mph Tuesday.

Skies will be clear enough to spot the rocket from Jacksonville Tuesday morning by looking toward the southeastern sky.

Seas conditions will also favor recovery. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Approximately 45 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX’s two fairing recovery vessels, “Ms. Tree” and “Ms. Chief,” will attempt to recover the two fairing halves.