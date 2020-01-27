Umbrellas today, Richard says sunglasses tomorrow

A wet start for portions of northeast Florida, nearly area wide across southeast Georgia with drizzle and light rain. Increasing rain chances will shift south of I-10 as a weak surface low moves in to central FL off of the Gulf coast. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, however, higher amounts near a quarter inch will be possible this afternoon near and along I-75. Clearing skies late tonight, tomorrow with sunny skies expected Tuesday.

Monday: Cloudy with showers this morning through afternoon then clearing late tonight. Showers will start across southeast Georgia this morning and spread south of I-10 through the day, 30-50 percent. Cool and cloudy with with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, low 60s across northeast Florida. Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph. Clearing skies with cooler overnight temperatures.

Tuesday: Seasonal temperatures return with sunny skies. Waking up temperatures in the 40s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the low 60s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy overnight.

Pollen: 4.9 - Juniper, Maple, Alder and Elm.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures with showers developing midweek and again this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 56 - 20%

8 am 58 - 20%

9 am 61 - 20%

11 am 68 - 20%

Noon 71 - 30%

3 pm 75 - 30%

5 pm 73 - 30%

8 pm 65 - 20%

10 pm 63 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:58 pm