Assessment recommends revision to national weather warnings

What are the best ways to communicate weather information to people outdoors?

That was the question in a National Weather Service assessment report released in the aftermath of a deadly boat sinking which looked at better ways to keep the public safe.

The report emphasized the dangers of untrained individuals self interpreting weather warnings made by the National Weather Service.

It recommended best practices for communicating weather information to people recreating who could be vulnerable to severe weather.

Many groups increasingly appear to rely on mobile smartphones to obtain weather and warning information. Some of this information may be misinterpreted.

A boat captain who was caught by a fast moving squall line “reviewed radar” data six minutes before his vessel capsized in a Missouri lake.

The boat tour that killed 17 lives took place despite several weather warnings for dangerous weather.

The assessment finds a consistent national phone alerting protocol for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that would be a benefit.

Social media posts should target the the general public with advance weather information on timing and severity.