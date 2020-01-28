Sunglasses today, Richard says umbrella weather returns Wednesday

Sunny and seasonal today as a high pressure build to our northwest. Patchy fog may form over inland southeast Georgia and inland northeast Florida while a steady breezy will keep areas east mainly clear. Cool, dry air moves in tonight with lows falling into the mid/upper 30s inland to 40s along our beaches around sunrise. Wednesday an area of low pressure will move from the Gulf toward southeast Georgia and northeast Florida bringing showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Today: Seasonal temperatures with sunny skies. Afternoon highs in the 60s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind NW/NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear overnight.

Wednesday: A chilly start to the day with upper 30s to low 40s across southeast Georgia, with mainly 40s for northeast Florida. Becoming partly cloudy with showers developing afternoon. Near seasonal afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Rain chances 30-40 percent, increasing overnight, early Thursday.

Pollen: 4.9 - Juniper, Maple, Alder and Elm.

Looking ahead: A stretch of wet, breezy weather midweek through the start of the weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 46

8 am 47

9 am 49

11 am 58

Noon 61

3 pm 65

5 pm 63

8 pm 52

10 pm 50

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:59 pm