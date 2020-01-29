Cloudy, cool with showers, Richard says grab an umbrella

Rain chances will increase across northeast Florida mid to late afternoon as a warm front lifts over our area. Rain will spread east around sunset, becoming widespread tonight. Showers will linger through sunrise Thursday. Rainfall totals, generally light with 0.25-0.50 inch. Breezy with cloudy skies to follow Thursday.

Today: Becoming cloudy with an increasing chance of showers, rain. Showers will start around noon near and along I-75 then move inland and approach I-95 around sunset, with isolated showers and pockets of rain possible ahead of the front. Highs in the low 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s across northeast Florida. Wind NNW 5-10 mph. Cloudy with showers overnight, early Thursday.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers possible through sunrise. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to 50s for northeast Florida. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s area wide. Breezy, wind NE 10-15 mph with occasional gusts. Cloudy skies continue overnight.

Pollen: 6.8 - Juniper, Maple, Alder and Elm.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers Friday, early Saturday then sunny and mild Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

Noon 59 - 20%

3 pm 63 - 30%

5 pm 61 - 50%

8 pm 58 - 70&

10 pm 56 - 70%

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 6:00 pm