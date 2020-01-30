More mousse, more hair spray, hold on to your hats, Richard says it’s going to be breezy

A cloudy, cool and damp start to the day with mist and drizzle. Becoming breezy with NNE wind at 15-25 mph, gust to over 30 mph. Mist and drizzle will fade this morning as cloudy skies remain through the day. Showers return late tonight, early Friday and will continue through the day with more coverage along our beaches and north of I-10. Overall the much needed rainfall will be light with totals averaging less than a third of an inch. Near seasonal temperatures under clearing skies this weekend.

Today: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind NNE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 plus mph. Cloudy skies tonight with showers developing after midnight.

Friday: Cloudy with showers possible through the day. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to 50s for northeast Florida. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s area wide. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Showers, on and off, through the day with more coverage along our beaches and north of I-10. Cloudy skies with showers overnight, fading early Saturday morning.

Pollen: 7.0 - Juniper, Maple, Alder and Elm.

Looking ahead: More sun this weekend with seasonal temperatures.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 52

8 am 54

9 am 56

11 am 57

Noon 58

3 pm 60

5 pm 58

8 pm 55

10 pm 54

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 6:01 pm