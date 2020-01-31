Cloudy skies with rain, sunny skies return Groundhog’s Day

Light scattered showers this morning moving onshore, mainly over coastal southeast Georgia. A low pressure area moving off of the Gulf will move across our area later this late afternoon, evening with widespread showers expected. Heaviest rainfall will be across southeast Georgia. Showers will continue overnight through late morning Saturday. Surface winds will be out of the north-northeast today with the east coast sea breeze enhancing winds in the afternoon along our beaches and along I-95. Partly cloudy skies behind the front will turn sunny on Groundhog's Day. Come on Spring...

Friday: Cloudy with showers possible early, becoming widespread late today, overnight. Heaviest rainfall north of I-10 and across southeast Georgia. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Showers, with areas of rain overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy start with showers possible, 30 percent. Showers and clouds will fade late morning, early afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the 40s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to 50s for northeast Florida. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to lo 60s for southeast Georgia, upper 50s to mid 60s for northeast Florida. Wind NNW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Groundhog's Day! The sun returns with near seasonal temperatures. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for southeast Georgia, 40s across northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Wind WNW 5-10 mph.

Pollen: 5.7 - Juniper, Maple, Alder and Elm.

Looking ahead: Spring like temperatures with sunny skies to start the week.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 53 - 20%

8 am 55 - 30%

9 am 56 - 40%

11 am 63 - 50%

Noon 65 - 60%

3 pm 67 - 60%

5 pm 65 - 60%

8 pm 58 - 50%

10 pm 56 - 40%

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 6:02 pm