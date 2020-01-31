Peak winter severe weather season just ahead

It is the time of year when the risk for tornadoes begins to increase during February.

Predictions for this winter severe weather season in north Florida is expected to be near normal.

However, in a normal season, severe weather can occur. If only one twister hits your house, it was a bad season for you.

Neutral El Nino conditions are currently in place and are expected to persist through spring.

El Nino causes the jet stream to move further south than normal, aiming winter storms toward Florida with greater strength.

Based on data from 1989 through 2013 from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, an average of 30 tornadoes occur each February.

Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama experience the highest number, with an average of three tornadoes each.