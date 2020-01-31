66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

66ºF

Weather

Peak winter severe weather season just ahead

Season expected to have typical risk for tornados.

Mark Collins, Meteorologist

Tags: weather
Winter tornadoes are stronger in Florida during the winter but summer has more weaker twisters primarily due to tropical systems.
Winter tornadoes are stronger in Florida during the winter but summer has more weaker twisters primarily due to tropical systems.

It is the time of year when the risk for tornadoes begins to increase during February.

Predictions for this winter severe weather season in north Florida is expected to be near normal.

However, in a normal season, severe weather can occur. If only one twister hits your house, it was a bad season for you.

Neutral El Nino conditions are currently in place and are expected to persist through spring.

El Nino causes the jet stream to move further south than normal, aiming winter storms toward Florida with greater strength.

Based on data from 1989 through 2013 from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, an average of 30 tornadoes occur each February.

Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama experience the highest number, with an average of three tornadoes each.

February tornado tracks
February tornado tracks

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: