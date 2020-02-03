Analysts call it Super Bowl Fever, otherwise known as the biggest day Americans call out sick

More employed US adults than ever indicate they’ll be missing work Monday.

Analysts predict more than 17 million people are expected to miss work today because of something called “Super Bowl Fever.” According to the attendance software company Kronos, that’s its largest estimate since it has started tracking the number in 2005.

The company predicts about 11 million people will use vacation time. While nearly four and a half million will call out sick.

For those who do plan on working through the Post-Super Bowl Monday, a survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine shows about half of workers will be more tired than usual today, with 40 percent of Americans admitting they’ll move at a slower pace.

A similar survey in 2017 found that 25 percent of the 2,000 survey takers felt that the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.

Are you calling out sick or cashing in some vacation time today? Vote in this anonymous poll to let us know and see what others are doing too.

