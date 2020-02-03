Open window weather, Richard says it’s time for flip flops and sunglasses

Hello Spring...like temperatures! High pressure builds across the area today and tomorrow before shifting to our southeast through early Wednesday. Sunny skies with above normal temperatures through mid week. Potential for strong to isolated severe thunderstorms Thursday, clearing early Friday.

Today: Sunny and warm with open window weather! Afternoon highs in the 70s inland with 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds will slowly move in through the day, starting mostly sunny, ending partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s inland, mainly lower 50s along our beaches. Another open window weather day with highs in the 70s inland, 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Pollen: 6.8 - Juniper is the main pollen maker with Maple, Alder and Elm hiding in the breeze.

Looking ahead: Strong to isolated severe storms possible Thursday, clearing early Friday

Hourly Forecast

7 am 42

8 am 44

9 am 53

11 am 65

Noon 69

3 pm 74

5 pm 71

8 pm 61

10 pm 59

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 6:04 pm