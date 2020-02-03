Time to shake off the chill with a 30 degree warm up

We are looking for a rebound in temperatures that jump more than 30 degrees today.

After a morning low of 39 at Jacksonville International Airport, the afternoon will turn out milder with mid 70s degree warmth.

Our area hasn’t seen such a large swing in temperatures since the first week in January.

It’s been more than a week without milder 70s but the next several days turn warmer with 80s returning Thursday followed by a weekend cooldown into the 60s.