Time to shake off the chill with a 30 degree warm up
Spring temperatures return this week
We are looking for a rebound in temperatures that jump more than 30 degrees today.
After a morning low of 39 at Jacksonville International Airport, the afternoon will turn out milder with mid 70s degree warmth.
Our area hasn’t seen such a large swing in temperatures since the first week in January.
It’s been more than a week without milder 70s but the next several days turn warmer with 80s returning Thursday followed by a weekend cooldown into the 60s.
