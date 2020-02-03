Weather Authority Alert Day Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our unusually warm, sunny weather comes to a stormy end on Thursday evening. We expect widespread storms to move through our area between 8p.m. and midnight on Thursday evening. News4JAX Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan has declared Thursday evening a Weather Authority Alert Day for the potential for blinding rain, gusty winds, and the possibility for severe storms.

What To Expect

Thursday evening, widespread storms will start to push through our area from the northwest. Expect strong to possibly severe storms Thursday evening into the night hours. Intense downpours could produce as much as 2″ of rainfall and make for low visibilities on the roadways. Gusty winds could reach 35 mph, and in the stronger thunderstorms we could see gusts of wind up to 60 mph. We may also see some hail within the stronger storms.

The threat for severe weather will be there and it is very likely Jacksonville will be under a tornado watch during the evening hours on Thursday. The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan

The Timing

We will keep this updated as changes in the forecast become apparent. As of now, the storms enter our area from the northwest, impacting Valdosta as early as 8p.m.

The storms move into Ware, Brantley, Glynn, Clinch and Northern Charlton and Northern Camden counties between 9p.m. and 1a.m.

The scattered storms push into Duval, Baker, St Johns, Nassau, Clay, Columbia, Union, Bradford, Putnam, Southern Charlton, and Southern Camden counties between 11p.m. and 3a.m.