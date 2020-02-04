A fling with Spring...like temperatures, Richard says it’s open window weather

Our fling with Spring continues as high pressure spins to our south. This flow will move moisture into our area from the Gulf. This will result in patchy fog inland and along the Suwannee. Becoming partly cloudy with above normal temperatures today. Our warming trend will continue Wednesday. Thursday will be a Weather Alert Day, with strong to isolated severe storms possible during the afternoon, evening. Sunny skies will follow the approaching cold front.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm as open window weather continues! Afternoon highs in the 70s inland, Upper 60s to low 70s along the beaches. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with above normal temperatures. Patchy fog will start the day with wake up temperatures in the 50s area wide. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s beaches, 70s inland. Wind SSE 5-15 mph. Becoming cloudy with showers possible along and near I-75 during the evening, overnight.

Pollen: 7.4 - Juniper is the main pollen maker with Maple, Alder and Elm trying to make you sneeze.

Looking ahead: Weather Alert Day as strong to isolated severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon, evening.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 42

8 am 45

9 am 56

11 am 67

Noon 71

3 pm 75

5 pm 73

8 pm 64

10 pm 62

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 6:05 pm