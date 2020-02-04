Beautiful next two days and then we go from mild to wild

Beautiful evening with some pretty cool clouds as the sun goes down. These high level clouds are made of ice crystals and extend between 20-25,000 feet above us. The are also, sometimes, precursors to rain.

That rain is expected late Thursday.

Between now and then? Looking very nice for early February. Mild evening temperatures, including this evening. The next few hours, we will have temperatures cool into the 60s. But not until after midnight will our local temperatures cool into the 50s.

Dry conditions too! The clouds are very high in the sky and any precipitation falling from them will evaporate before reaching the ground.

Wednesday starts off with morning temperatures in the 50s but they will quickly warm into the 70s. Beaches may see cooler temperatures as onshore Southeasterly winds, up to 10 mph will chill area beach temperatures into the 60s.

As far as sunshine is concern, Wednesday will see a mix of more high clouds and sunshine.

Make Wednesday a "9" on the Gaughan Gauge. Sweet!

Thursday will be BEAUTIFUL during the daytime hours, it's what happens at night that could get serious.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Jacksonville in a slight risk region. Typically, that means we will be under a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch will be issued.

It also means there will be some severe thunderstorms nearby.

The daytime temperatures on Thursday will be in the 80s, before the rains push through.

Colder temperatures come to town on Friday, with highs only in the 50s!

Yellow area will see some severe storms, including the Jacksonville area.