Warm weather but not much surf

Warm weather is here this week unfortunately the outlook for surf looks bleak through the weekend and into mid February.

The small to flat spell will briefly be broken with a brief south suck windswell Thursday in advance of a strong cold front.

Front moves in overnight Thursday.

This front brings in steady west winds quickly pushing the surf less than a foot by Friday.

Thursday evening marks the best day for waist high to chest surf but with strong north drift and short period poor form.

Wednesday February 5: Surf Flat to less than 1’’ Wind: Light

Thursday February 6: Surf 2-3′ 5-7 second SE windswell Wind: S 20-30

Friday February 7: Surf 1’ Breezy offshore wind going flat Wind W 15-20

Saturday February 8: Surf 1′ Wind: NE 8 mph

Sunday February 9: Surf 1′ Wind: NE 10

Monday February 10: Surf 1′ Wind: NE 8

Tuesday February 11: Surf 1-2 9 seconds SE Wind: SE 10-15