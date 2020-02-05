Warm, cloudy today, Weather Alert Day tomorrow

High pressure will lose its grip on the southeast as a strong cold front will approach our area Thursday. Before the front reaches our area we will have another cloudy day with above normal temperatures. The above normal temperatures will continue through Thursday. Current model timing brings the front in to our area with scattered showers around 2 pm with the brunt of the front moving through late evening, exiting the area early Friday morning.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with above normal temperatures. Highs in the 70s to low 80s inland low 70s along our beaches. Wind SSE 5-15 mph. Becoming cloudy with showers possible along and near I-75 during late tonight, overnight.

Thursday: Weather Alert Day. A cloudy, warm and dry start. Wake up temperatures in the 60s under cloudy skies. Breezy, gusty wind SW 15-25, gusts to 30. Near record highs across northeast Florida with low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the beaches. Southeast Georgia upper 70s to low 80s. Rain with storms will increase late and continue through early Friday morning.

Pollen: 7.8 - Juniper is at it again with Maple, Alder and Elm trying to make you sneeze.

Looking ahead: Friday will start with showers, storms as a strong squall line moves through before sunrise. Becoming sunny and cool with near seasonal temperatures this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 52

8 am 55

9 am 60

11 am 70

Noon 73

3 pm 77

5 pm 75

8 pm 71

10 pm 70

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 6:06 pm