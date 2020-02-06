Weather Alert Day, strong to severe storms possible

Weather Alert Day: Potential for severe weather, mainly after 5p through 3 am Friday morning. A cloudy and warm start to the day with showers developing during the afternoon with thunderstorms, some severe, moving through around sunset. Main weather threats will be strong to damaging wind, locally heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes. The front will move off the Atlantic coast before sunrise Friday morning.

Thursday: Weather Alert Day. Breezy, gusty wind SW 15-25, gusts to 40. Near record highs across northeast Florida with low to mid to 80s inland, 70s along the beaches. Southeast Georgia upper 70s to low 80s. Rain with storms will increase during the afternoon before fading before sunrise Friday morning.

Friday: Showers and storms fade before sunrise. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Becoming sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy, W 15-20 mph. Clear and cold overnight.

Pollen: 6.8 - Juniper is at it again with Maple, Alder and Elm trying to make you sneeze.

Looking ahead: Sunny with near seasonal temperatures this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 66

8 am 69

9 am 72

11 am 79

Noon 81

3 pm 83 - 20%

5 pm 80 - 30%

8 pm 66 - 80%

10 pm 63 - 100%

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 6:07 pm