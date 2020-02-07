Put away the umbrella, Richard says grab a rake

Becoming sunny and breezy today with below normal temperatures. Wind Advisory through 2pm. A brisk west wind could around 20-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. Use caution working under trees today as some limbs and branches may have been broken or weakened due to yesterday's storms. A frosty start to your Saturday, warming to near seasonal temperatures Sunday.

Friday: Becoming sunny and breezy. Wind Advisory through 2pm today. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Breezy, W 15-25 mph, gust 35 mph. Clear and cold overnight with frost possible inland.

Saturday: Patchy frost inland. Wake up temperatures near freezing to upper 30s across southeast Georgia, 30s to low 40s for northeast Florida. Sunny skies with S/SE breeze at 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s inland, upper 50s to low 60s along the area beaches. Mild under clear skies overnight.

Sunday: OPEN WINDOW WEATHER! Warmer with lots of sunshine. Wake up temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s inland for northeast Florida, upper 60s along our sandy shores. Wind NE 5-10 mph.Pollen: 6.0 - Juniper pollen continues to blow with Oak now added to the list which also includes Maple, Alder and Elm.

Looking ahead: Partly to mostly cloudy skies early next week with showers possible.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 58

8 am 59

9 am 60

11 am 60

Noon 61

3 pm 62

5 pm 60

8 pm 48

10 pm 46

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 6:08 pm