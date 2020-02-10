Flip flops and sunglasses, Richard says get ready for a work week warm up

A warm workweek with showers, storms increasing Thursday. Above normal temperatures with partly cloudy skies during the day with cloudy and mild conditions overnight. A cold front will push through Thursday bringing showers, storms and a return to seasonal temperatures.

Monday: Partly cloudy with above normal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, low to mid 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-15 mph. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with patchy fog to start the day. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s area wide. Becoming partly cloudy with above normal afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight.

Pollen: 7.8 - Juniper, Oak, Maple, Alder and Elm are trying to make you sneeze.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures through most of the week. Rain returns Thursday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 49

8 am 53

9 am 60

11 am 71

Noon 74

3 pm 78

5 pm 76

8 pm 70

10 pm 68

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 6:10 pm