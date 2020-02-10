North florida gets new protected land in Columbia county

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Cabinet Approve Two Florida Forever Land Acquisitions and Agree to Acquire a Conservation Easement

A North Florida 17-acre land parcel is set to get new protection benefiting Santa Fe River.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Cabinet will expand the Florida Forever project with a land acquisition near the River Rise Preserve State Park.

Columbia Spring, located on the subject parcel, is where a portion of the Santa Fe River emerges from underground.

Acquisition of this parcel will protect the prominent hydrological features of the Santa Fe River system, Columbia Spring, and its spring-run stream.

The Governor also approved an additional Florida Forever land acquisition in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The properties acquired today will be managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).