Record highs under cloudy skies, Richard says rain returns this week

Another warm afternoon under cloudy skies with near record high temperatures today. A slight chance of coastal showers along Georgia's Golden Isles late this afternoon. A south, southwesterly flow will continue, increasing Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Widespread showers, areas of rain with isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday with showers lingering through mid day Friday. Cooler, near seasonal temperatures expected Friday and through the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with near record highs. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with mostly cloudy skies to start the day with near record highs during the afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the lower 60s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Pollen: 7.8 - Juniper, Oak, Maple, Alder and Elm are at it again today.

Looking ahead: Showers with isolated storms developing Thursday through Friday. Near seasonal temperatures to follow.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 64

8 am 66

9 am 68

11 am 77

Noon 80

3 pm 83

5 pm 81

8 pm 71

10 pm 69

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 6:11 pm