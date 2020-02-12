Another warm afternoon, Richard says rain returns late tomorrow

A foggy start to your Hump day with dense fog along the Gulf of Mexico early then patchy to locally dense fog possible over inland areas. Becoming cloudy with near record highs this afternoon with a southerly flow. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland with mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Foggy conditions expected again tonight.

Wednesday: Another day with near record highs north and south of the FL/GA line. Cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, low to mid 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Near record highs continue with showers, storms developing during the afternoon, evening. Wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide with patchy to locally dense fog. Cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 80s to near 90 in the southern part of our viewing area. Showers with storms develop after noon and continue overnight. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Pollen: 8.2 - Juniper, Oak, Maple, Alder and Elm.

Looking ahead: Showers end late Friday, near seasonal temperatures expected Saturday, warmer Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 64

8 am 66

9 am 68

11 am 76

Noon 79

3 pm 82

5 pm 80

8 pm 73

10 pm 71

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 6:12 pm