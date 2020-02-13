Showers, storms, some strong to isolated severe, Richard says cuddle weather to follow

Strong storms possible this afternoon across southeast Georgia and near the Suwannee River in northeast Florida. Showers and storms will develop late today and continue overnight dissipating Friday afternoon. Near record highs today ahead of the approaching front. Increasing wind from the southwest at 15-20 mph. Cooler, below normal afternoon highs expected through the start of the weekend.

Thursday: Strong storms possible today across southeast Georgia and in northeast Florida near the Suwannee River. Near record highs with showers, storms developing mainly after 1 pm. Cloudy and breezy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Showers with storms tonight, through midday Friday. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Cloudy skies with showers during the morning commute and the walk to school. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Showers ending after noon with partial clearing. Afternoon temperatures return to near seasonal with highs in the 60s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Clear and chilly overnight with patchy frost possible across inland southeast Georgia.

Pollen: 8.2 - Juniper, Oak, Maple, Alder and Elm.

Looking ahead: A cool start to the weekend with warmer temperatures expected Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 68

8 am 70

9 am 73

11 am 78

Noon 80

3 pm 84 - 20%

5 pm 82 - 30%

8 pm 69 - 50%

10 pm 67 - 60%

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 6:13 pm