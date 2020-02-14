Passing cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures

Friday: Cloudy skies with showers during the morning commute and the walk to school. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Showers ending after noon with partial clearing. Afternoon temperatures return to near seasonal with highs in the upper 50s low 60s area wide. Wind N 10-15 mph. Clear and chilly overnight with patchy frost possible across inland southeast Georgia.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds out of the NE 10-15 mph. Slight chance for showers moves in overnight heading into Sunday.

7-day forecast (wjxt)

Pollen: 6.5 - Juniper, Oak, Maple, Alder and Elm.

Looking ahead: A cool start to the weekend with warmer temperatures expected Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 58 - 50%

8 am 58 - 50%

9 am 59 - 50%

11 am 59 - 40%

Noon 59 - 30%

3 pm 59 - 30%

5 pm 56 - 20%

8 pm 54

10 pm 50

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 6:13 pm