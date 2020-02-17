Gray winter skies but spring like temperatures

The day has been anything but sunny, however we are not feeling the chill of winter.

Cloudy skies will linger through the night with a slight chance for spotty evening showers increasing into the sunset hour. Rain will be less than 20% and remain light. Areas of southeast Georgia could see heavier rain as a warm front lifts into the state. Fog could become a problem again overnight with the midler overnight conditions.

Overnight lows will be mild in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday, a cold front approaches with showers and storms increasing across most of the area. The front takes its slow time moving in bringing wetter conditions on Wednesday which will also be our warmest afternoon near 80 degrees.

Showers linger into Thursday with a cool down into Friday as cold, dry air filters in behind the front. Mainly dry and windy conditions prevail for the end of the week.