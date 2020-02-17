Warm, wet start to the week, Richard says you’ll need flip flops and umbrellas

Cloudy, warm, and at times, a wet start to the week. Above normal temperatures with showers, storms possible through the end of the week. Temperatures will fall following a cold front late this week.

Today: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland southeast Georgia, 70s across inland areas for northeast Florida, mid to upper 60s laong our beaches. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy to dense morning fog then warm and cloudy with afternoon showers, storms possible, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across southeast Georgia, upper 50s to low 60s across northeast Florida. Showers possible with storms as highs warm to the 70s for southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida, 70s along the beaches.Pollen: 6.0 - Grasses, Juniper and Oak.

Looking ahead: Warm with scattered showers, storms possible through midweek.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 57 - 20%

8 am 59 - 20%

9 am 62 - 20%

11 am 68 - 20%

Noon 69 - 20%

3 pm 71 - 20%

5 pm 69 - 20%

8 pm 65 - 20%

10 pm 63 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 6:16 pm