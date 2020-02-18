Cloudy with showers, storms possible, Richard says pack an umbrella

A weak warm front will move across northeast Florida and then stall across southeast Georgia. Cloudy skies with dense fog possible through 9 am. A second weakened front will move into the area from the Gulf bringing an increasing chance of showers this morning, especially across southeast Georgia. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms possible across interior southeast Georgia and northeast Florida as a sea breeze moves inland this afternoon between I-95 and highway 301.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers, isolated storms, mainly inland, developing after noon, 30-50 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s across southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida, 70s along the beaches. Wind NE/SE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Foggy under cloudy skies with showers, isolated storms possible, 20-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida, upper 60s to low 70s beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Pollen: 6.8 - Grasses, Juniper and Oak.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers, storms possible through Friday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 58 - 20%

8 am 60 - 20%

9 am 65 - 20%

11 am 71 - 20%

Noon 74 - 20%

3 pm 77 - 40%

5 pm 75 - 40%

8 pm 70 - 30%

10 pm 68 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 6:17 pm