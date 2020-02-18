Fertilizing the oceans won’t impact climate change

The ocean is great at removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air. It absorbs about one-quarter of the CO2 that we humans create when we burn fossil fuels.

Tiny ocean floating plants called phytoplankton, are the key players in removing harmful CO2.

Scientists considered feeding phytoplankton iron to boost their growth but the results from a new MIT study suggests that might not be a good idea.

Turns out, iron fertilization may not have a significant impact on phytoplankton growth, at least on a global scale.

The study finds Earth’s oceans contain just the right amount of iron; adding more may not improve their ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

"According to our framework, iron fertilization cannot have a significant overall effect on the amount of carbon in the ocean because the total amount of iron that microbes need is already just right,'' says lead author Jonathan Lauderdale, a research scientist in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences.

Simulations show naturally occuring iron is better because it sinks to the seafloor slowly providing higher concentrations of iron for phytoplankton growth compared to iron fertilizer added to the ocean.

If scientists were to widely fertilize iron starved areas of the ocean, the effort would temporarily stimulate phytoplankton to grow and take up all the macronutrients available in that region. But eventually there would be little nutrients left to circulate to other ocean regions.

The overall impact would reduce phytoplankton leaving the planet without a carbon dioxide decrease.