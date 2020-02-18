Warm now but cold ends this forecast

Temperatures are sizzling into the 80s this afternoon making it warm enough to trigger some late afternoon showers and thunderstorms that could last into the evening.

Partly cloudy skies will start to fill in with fog and low clouds tonight, which could become dense through Wednesday morning.

Our unusual February warmth will continue tomorrow with 80s again.

Showers will be more prevalent across southern Georgia during Wednesday before sinking south into Jacksonville by evening.

Showers sink south from Georgia Thursday with a cold front that brings drastic change.

Temps drop to the 60s during the day with increasing damp cool breezes. Rain during the evening will pick up around Jacksonville with showers overnight.

Friday will be wind whipped, cloudy and cold in the 50s with nor’easter conditions at the coast.

Coastal clouds Saturday keep it cold with temps in the 50s but look for a rebound Sunday to near 70° with sunnier skies.