Cloudy, warm with showers Richard says it’s umbrellas to winter coats

High pressure to our north will slide south, nudging the wet frontal boundary southward. Showers will increase under mostly cloudy skies today, tonight across southeast Georgia. Models continue to show the front stalling to our south. A few scattered showers possible across southeast Georgia this morning, continuing overnight. Mainly dry conditions south of I-10, with the exception of showers along our southern coastal zones. Showers and areas of rain will increase i coverage Thursday through early Friday.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers, 20 percent across northeast Florida, 40-50 percent for southeast Georgia. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s across southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida, low 70s beaches. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing showers with areas of rain, 40-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s across southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s for northeast Florida. Showers increase through the day with the bulk load coming through during the evening, overnight. Afternoon highs in the 50s for southeast Georgia, upper 60s to 70s for northeast Florida. Showers will continue overnight, decreasing early Friday morning.

Pollen: 7.7 - Grasses, Juniper and Oak.

Looking ahead: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler Friday, this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 63

8 am 65

10 am 72

11 am 74

Noon 76

3 pm 78 - 20%

5 pm 76 - 20%

8 pm 67 - 20%

10 pm 65 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:03 am

Sunset: 6:17 pm