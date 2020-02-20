Cloudy with rain, Richard says winter returns with a breezy pinch

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with showers developing ahead of an approaching low pressure area with showers turning to rain this evening. Showers will increase in coverage first across southeast Georgia then spreading southward into and across northeast Florida this evening, dissipating late morning Friday. Expected rainfall amounts around 0.25" - 0.5" for southeast Georgia with lighter amounts expected for northeast Florida. Much colder temperatures Friday and early Saturday.

Thursday: Showers with areas of rain, 40-90 percent. Showers will develop this afternoon first across southeast Georgia and then move into northeast Florida. Showers will change to rain late tonight, overnight. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for southeast Georgia, upper 60s to 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Much colder temperature overnight.

Friday: Cloudy with showers dissipating through the morning. Breezy with northeast wind 15 - 25 mph, gusting to 35 plus. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s for southeast Georgia, 40s across northeast Florida. Clearing skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across the area. Windy NE 15-25 mph, gust to 35 plus. Freezing temperatures inland overnight, early Saturday.

Pollen: 7.7 - Grasses, Juniper and Oak.

Looking ahead: Much cooler temperatures to follow an approaching cold front.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 59 - 10%

8 am 60 - 10%

10 am 64 - 10%

11 am 65 - 20%

Noon 66 - 30%

3 pm 65 - 40%

5 pm 64 - 60%

8 pm 55 - 80%

10 pm 53 - 70%

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 6:18 pm