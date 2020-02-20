Not a night to be stuck outside

It is not time to be caught outside tonight.

A large batch of rain is sinking south. Areas in Georgia are wet and this will be around NEFLA through the night with an 80% chance of rain.

Temperatures steadily drop into the low 40s with sharply colder conditions tomorrow.

Look for cool and damp conditions with winds turning to the north and northeast and becoming breezy at 15-20 mph and gusting over 30 mph Friday morning. Wind chills will be in the mid 30s.

Friday is a cold and gloomy day with all day clouds whipping NE winds and temps mainly in the 40s during the day. Highs tops out near 50.

Saturday will have more sun but some stubborn clouds linger near the coast. IT will be chilly in the 50s but Sunday sees less wind and milder 60s.