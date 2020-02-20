Snow just a gas tank away from Jacksonville

Jacksonville is set to get very cold Friday and Saturday but not cold enough to snow, however, snow is just a short drive away.

While we get drenched Thursday evening, snow is possible just over 200 miles north of Jacksonville.

The closest cities that should get small snow accumulations would be in Columbia & Greenville, South Carolina; and Rome, Georgia.

While you can see snow arriving late Thursday evening, the warm ground should keep little of it from accumulating.

A better chance of 1- to 3-inch snowfall will cover areas farther north from North Carolina to southern Virginia.

Some of the ski resorts could get over six inches in the southern Appalachians.

Rain in northeast Florida will clear Friday leaving behind temps in the 50s during the afternoon through Saturday.