Cold, wet and breezy, Richard says expect colder temperatures tomorrow morning

A cold front, now south of our area, will bring strong north wind today. Wind this morning will range around 15-25 mph, with gusts to 30-40 mph. Mist and drizzle expected this morning under cloudy skies. Improving conditions through the morning as the cold front continues to push south. Windy, gusty conditions continue into overnight and Saturday. Inland freeze expected through Saturday morning. Sunny and cool with wind from the northeast 10-20 mph, Saturday with warmer conditions expected Sunday.

Friday: Continued clearing with strong onshore wind. Wind from the northeast at 20-25 mph, Gust 30-40 mph. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across the area. Freezing watch will become a warning as temperatures drop for our inland areas overnight, early Saturday.

Saturday: Sunny, cool and breezy. Freeze warning with wake up temperatures in the in the upper 20s to 30s across southeast Georgia, with near freezing temperatures across northeast Florida. Cool and windy through the day with northeast wind 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s, low 60s. Possible Inland freeze, frost overnight.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with warmer afternoon highs. Possible freeze, frosty for our inland areas. Wake up temperatures near freezing inland southeast Georgia, 40s along the Golden Isles. Upper 30s to low 40s for northeast Florida. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 60s across southeast Georgia, upper 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Our next cold front will slip into our area bringing numerous to widespread showers by late Monday. The front stalls and sits through Wednesday with a few periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Models are suggesting widespread 1"-2" rainfall amounts with locally higher 3"-4" totals possible.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 42 - 20%

8 am 44 - 20%

10 am 45

11 am 46

Noon 47

3 pm 50

5 pm 48

8 pm 44

10 pm 41

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 6:19 pm