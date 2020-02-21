Mosquito relief with the cold

Cold weather puts a pause on the biting bugs. Our weekend cold spell is timely after several warm days that brought a brief spike in flying insects.

The mosquito nuisance will pick up by springtime when the daylight increases and temperatures warm.

Three freezes have occured this winter to help slow the bites and we could get close to another one Saturday morning with lows in the low 30s.

But rest assured once the temperatures warm up the bugs will be back to attack.

Mosquitoes survive the winter by a type of hibernation called diapause. While they prefer our Jacksonville heat over 80 degrees, shorter daylight hours are the insects first clues to prepare for cooler temperatures.

The bugs do this by slowing down activity at temperatures less than 50 degrees. You see fewer mosquitos in the cold because some species find holes where they wait for warmer weather. A freeze only kills eggs laid in water but those laid in dried soil survive.

The mosquito larvae’s development stops when the weather is too cold or dry and then starts up even after weeks or months of harsh conditions.