Seasonal start to our week but colder temperatures await

We kick started our work week with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday night lows will drop into the upper 50s low 60s with a 20%-30% chance for showers across southeast Georgia.

Tuesday: A cold front will approach form the west increasing our chance for showers and a handful of thunderstorms. Rain will move in on southeast Georgia starting overnight into your morning commute and sinking south into northeast Florida throughout the morning/afternoon. The front will stall keeping showers in our forecast throughout the day with rainfall totals between 1-2 inches. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cold front clears the News4Jax viewing area leaving a few scattered showers during the morning/afternoon but drying out by the evening hours. afternoon highs in the low 70s. Winds out of the southwest 10-15 mph.

Long Term: Cold air returns behind the front leaving temperatures on Thursday in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies. We’ll continue this cool and mostly sunny trend through the later half of the week into the weekend with highs slowly climbing into the mid 60s by Sunday.