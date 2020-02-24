Spring-like temps start the week with crushing cold to finish

Today will be warmer but with more clouds as SW winds boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

A slow moving front coming our way will increase isolated to scattered showers tonight mainly across Georgia. Some light rain moves in overnight into Jacksonville.

Temperatures only dip into the low 60s overnight and rain starts early Tuesday lasting through Wednesday.

Widespread rainfall and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening drops 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Above normal temps end Thursday under sunny and blustery conditions with highs only in the 50s.