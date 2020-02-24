53ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

53ºF

Weather

Spring-like temps start the week with crushing cold to finish

Rain also needs to be factored into your planning

Mark Collins, Meteorologist

Tags: weather
.
.

Today will be warmer but with more clouds as SW winds boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

A slow moving front coming our way will increase isolated to scattered showers tonight mainly across Georgia. Some light rain moves in overnight into Jacksonville.

.
.

Temperatures only dip into the low 60s overnight and rain starts early Tuesday lasting through Wednesday.

.
.

Widespread rainfall and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening drops 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Above normal temps end Thursday under sunny and blustery conditions with highs only in the 50s.

.
.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: