Everyone gets wet today, just that the rain will come in waves impacting areas at separate times. First up, steady rain in Georgia followed by scattered showers around Jacksonville for the morning hours.

Southern Clay and St. Johns stays relatively dry until lunch.

This afternoon will be a washout. School bus drop off will be rainy especially in areas around Jacksonville, St. Augustine and Clay county.

Rain chance increases to 100% this afternoon with a few storms. Rain won’t ease until after midnight.

Local flooding possible this evening with up to 2 inches of rain.

No need for a jacket today since today and tomorrow will be in the 70s.

Wednesday rain timing shifts to the afternoon with 70% chance of heavy soakers.

Winter returns Thursday behind the passing cold front. Chilly temps in the low 60s hit with nightly lows in the 30s Thursday through the weekend.