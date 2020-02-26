After days of rain, next comes days of cold

Days of rain have turned the area into a dreary soggy mess but dry air is on the way along with cold Thursday.

It seemed the rain would never back off Tuesday, and when it did the totals resulted in 1.64 inches of rain; the wettest day since November 15, 2019.

Another half inch of rain is headed into NEFLA and GA through Wednesday evening.

Forecast rain totals through Wednesday night.

A slow moving cold front is the culprit. It heads through Jacksonville Wednesday evening, then a second front right on its tail will blast Florida with biting cold sending nightly lows into the 30s Thursday through the weekend.

Wet soils keep the air slightly warmer but as the winds dry us out quickly Thursday expect a colder night in the 30s Friday.

A look at some rain reports:

Orange Park 1.95

Jacksonville 1.63

Lake City 1.60

Arlington 1.41

Mayport 1.25

Gainesville .66

St. Augustine .22

Hastings 0.13