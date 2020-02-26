Boots weather for 4 days

Ladies, rejoice! One of the longest stretches of chilly weather this season kicks off Thursday morning. If you planned accordingly, you could sport that winter fashion staple for four days without fear of sweaty toes.

A cold front is pushing through Wednesday night behind the showers, drying us out and turning our temperatures chilly.

Thursday, go ALL OUT, we won’t get into the 60s, meaning you can rock fur lined or serious socks with your cute boots.

Friday we are still all clear for even your warmest boots, we start out around freezing and barely make it into the low 60s.

For the weekend, during the morning and evening you are still good to go, even for fur lined boots. Due to sunny skies, the afternoon hours could approach sweaty toe zone in the warmest and fur lined boots, better stick to shorty boots or lighter socks.

Enjoy this foray into chilly weather fashion, it ends abruptly on Monday when we warm up into the mid 70s.