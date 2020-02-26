Wet Wednesday, Richard says jacket weather returns

Another cold front will push through today bringing rounds of accumulating rainfall with isolated strong thunderstorms possible later today. Clearing skies overnight with cooler temperatures under sunny skies tomorrow.

Today: Rounds of rain with afternoon, evening thunderstorms possible, 90-100 percent. Afternoon highs under cloudy skies in the upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s for northeast Florida. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Grab a jacket! Clearing skies with a chilly start. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for southeast Georgia, low to mid 40s for northeast Florida. Factor in the wind and it will feel like 30s! Sunny skies with highs in the 50s area wide. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Freeze warning likely Friday with frost in our inland areas early Saturday, Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 61 - 30%

8 am 63 - 30%

10 am 68 - 40%

11 am 70 - 40%

Noon 72 - 50%

3 pm 74 - 80%

5 pm 70 - 90%

8 pm 62 - 50%

10 pm 60 - 40%

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 6:23 pm