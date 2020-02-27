Sunny and breezy today, Richard says protect pets and plants tonight

A departing cold front has moved offshore leaving us with cool and breezy conditions. Becoming sunny with a steady northwest flow at 10-15 mph with a few gusts around 20 mph at times. Below normal temperatures today will give way to freezing temperatures for mainly inland areas tonight. A Freeze Warning for inland areas is expected through early Friday morning. Sunny and cool Friday with near seasonal temperatures expected this weekend.

Thursday: Grab a jacket! Dress for the wind this morning! Wind chill in the 30s. Becoming sunny with highs in the 50s area wide. Wind NW 10-15 mph. A Freeze Warning expected overnight, early Friday.

Friday: A Freeze Warning will start the day and last through early Friday morning. Wake up temperatures will be near freezing inland, with upper 30s to low 40s along our beaches. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s for southeast Georgia, upper 50s to low 60s for northeast Florida. Wind will start from the northwest and swing to the southwest during the afternoon around 5 - 10 mph. Possible frost for inland areas overnight, early Saturday.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies this weekend with another dose of cold air coming in early Sunday, possible frost for inland areas.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 44

8 am 45

10 am 48

11 am 50

Noon 53

3 pm 57

5 pm 55

8 pm 48

10 pm 46

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 6:24 pm