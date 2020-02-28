Itching and sneezing? A longer than normal allergy season is in full swing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have noticed friends and family sneezing and rubbing their eyes a lot recently. It’s most likely due to allergies.

Dr. Sunil Joshi MD is the President of Family Allergy and Asthma Consultants in Jacksonville and he said the 2020 allergy season got a jump start.

“We started seeing issues with the pollen in early January which is very unusual for us,” said Dr. Joshi.

Not to mention we’ve experienced some very nice weather this winter bringing a lot of people outside to enjoy the warmth.

With allergy season going through May we have a long road of itching and sneezing ahead of us.