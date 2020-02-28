Sunny and cool today, Richard says more to come this weekend

High pressure will slip south today, making room for a couple of cold fronts with frost possible for inland areas early Sunday. Sunny with below normal temperatures for your Friday and through the weekend.

Today: An inland light freeze with frost through 8 am. Sunny skies with highs below normal for late February. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s area wide. Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cool. Patchy light frost possible inland. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Becoming sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind WNW 10-15, Gust to 20 mph.

Sunday: Another shot of cold air moves in with a weak cold front. Possible light frost across our inland areas. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to mid 40s. Sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for southeast Georgia, 60s area wide for northeast Florida. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and mild start to the week.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 34

8 am 36

10 am 48

11 am 53

Noon 57

3 pm 62

5 pm 60

8 pm 49

10 pm 47

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 6:24 pm