Partly cloudy and warm today, Richard says you’ll need and umbrella by mid week

Partly cloudy and seasonally warm with wind increasing from the south this afternoon. Showers possible tonight as a weakening front will stall over our area tonight, early Tuesday. A warm front will lift north Wednesday with increasing clouds, showers and above normal temperatures. Strong to isolated severe storms possible Thursday.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s along our beaches, mid to upper 70s inland. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph. Showers possible late as a weak front stalls over southeast Georgia tonight, 20 percent.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with above normal afternoon highs. Patchy fog with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Scattered showers possible through the afternoon, early evening 20-40 percent.

Looking ahead: Strong to isolated severe storms possible late Wednesday, Thursday as a cold front pushes through our area. Sunny and cool weekend to follow.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 46

8 am 47

10 am 60

11 am 68

Noon 72

3 pm 76

5 pm 74

8 pm 69

10 pm 67

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 6:26 pm