Windy for the El Cheapo Sheepshead Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s still a ways out, and the timing of the front could change a bit, but the strength most likely won’t change enough to make a discernible difference (think 5mph winds strength, plus or minus.)

The problem

A cold front will push through our area mid-week, bring rain Wednesday into Thursday, with the possibility of strong storms on Thursday. That cold front pushes offshore Thursday and leaves us breezy & chilly. A separate low pressure will push offshore next, as it intensifies, which will make our elevated winds and chilly temperatures continue into the weekend.

The National Weather Service is thinking we could be looking at Small Craft Advisory by Friday night:

Low pressure will then strengthen off the Carolina coast on Thursday night as it accelerates northeastward, with this storm system`s cold front crossing our waters overnight. Strong northerly winds will develop on Friday night and Saturday as strong high pressure builds to the northwest of our area. Small Craft Advisory conditions are likely both near shore and offshore by Friday night, with seas offshore building to 6-8 feet early in the weekend. National Weather Service Jacksonville

At this point, I think you’ll be dealing with 20mph winds out of the North and temperatures starting in the low to mid 40s. Out to 20 nautical miles that would mean 4-6 foot seas with occasional 8-footers. If the low pressure system doesn’t intensify as expected, the winds would be lighter. We will have a higher confidence in this forecast Wednesday afternoon, and I will keep this updated.