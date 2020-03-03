Find your umbrella, Thursday is a Weather Authority Alert Day
Widespread rainfall moves from Georgia on Wednesday into Florida on Thursday afternoon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX Chief meteorologist John Gaughan declared Thursday a Weather Authority Alert Day for widespread rainfall and the potential for severe thunderstorms.
Our area will most likely be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or a Tornado Watch by the Storm prediction Center during the day on Thursday.
The threat for run-of-the-mill evening storms is high, along with the chance for brief, but heavy rain. The threat for severe wind gusts is moderate. The threat for tornadoes and hail is low, but possible.
The rain moves in earlier across Southeastern Georgia, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Jesup, Waycross, Homerville and Douglas will see between 2-3 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday. During this time Lake City, Folkston, Brunswick, and Fernandina will see between half an inch and an inch. Jacksonville, Green Cove Springs, Macclenny, and Callahan will see between half an inch and an inch.
