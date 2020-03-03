Find your umbrella, Thursday is a Weather Authority Alert Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX Chief meteorologist John Gaughan declared Thursday a Weather Authority Alert Day for widespread rainfall and the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Thursday, a low pressure will swirl past us, tracking across Georgia. This pattern is NOT conducive to widespread heavy rain. But it is conducive to BRIEF intense, possibly severe storms and possible isolated tornadoes Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan

Our area will most likely be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or a Tornado Watch by the Storm prediction Center during the day on Thursday.

The threat for run-of-the-mill evening storms is high, along with the chance for brief, but heavy rain. The threat for severe wind gusts is moderate. The threat for tornadoes and hail is low, but possible.

Our area has a chance for severe thunderstorms Thursday

The rain moves in earlier across Southeastern Georgia, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Jesup, Waycross, Homerville and Douglas will see between 2-3 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday. During this time Lake City, Folkston, Brunswick, and Fernandina will see between half an inch and an inch. Jacksonville, Green Cove Springs, Macclenny, and Callahan will see between half an inch and an inch.