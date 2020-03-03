Partly cloudy and warm today, rain with storms returns Wednesday

Our warming trend continues today with increasing rain chances tonight north of I-10. An approaching cold front will stall over the area tonight and then lift north as a warm front tomorrow. An area of low pressure will track east along the Gulf Coast increasing rain chances and bringing breezy conditions. The stalling front will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall and possible isolated thunderstorms, mainly across southeast Georgia and areas along and north of I-10 on Wednesday. This will be followed by a chance for strong to severe storms on Thursday as the front heads northeast, with the heaviest rainfall amounts expected over southeastern Georgia and areas north of the I-10.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with above normal afternoon highs. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind SW 10-20 mph. Scattered showers possible along I-10 and north across southeast Georgia, 20-30 percent.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers, storms and locally heavy rainfall possible from sunrise to sunset, with a focus near and along I-10 and north across southeast Georgia. Wake up temperatures in the low to mid 60s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Wind SW/NE 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Strong to isolated severe storms possible Wednesday, Thursday as a cold front pushes through our area. Sunny and cool weekend to follow.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 65

8 am 67

10 am 74

11 am 77

Noon 79

3 pm 82

5 pm 80

8 pm 72

10 pm 67

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 6:27 pm