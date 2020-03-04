Unsettled pattern today, Weather Alert Thursday

An unsettled weather pattern with a wet day ahead for areas across southeast Georgia. A slow moving front will slip south bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall with thunderstorms mainly north of I-10. Storm potential increases across southeast Georgia this afternoon with the strong to severe storms possible. South of the FL/GA line will remain mostly dry. A slight chance of showers, storms will average 20-30 percent for northeast Florida.

A Flood Watch will continue across parts of southeast Georgia through 7 pm Thursday. Storm totals will average 2-3 inches with locally heavy amounts around 3-5 inches. Storms will fade across southeast Georgia tonight while the potential for strong to severe storms moves from the Gulf then across northeast Florida.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers, storms and locally heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia. Mainly cloudy and dry south of I-10. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. rain chances for southeast Georgia 70-90 percent, 20-30 percent for northeast Florida. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms are likely, with the strongest storms during the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall, damaging wind and possible isolated tornadoes with flooding possible. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s for southeast Georgia, 60s across northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 60s for southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Wind SW/NW 10-15 mph. Rain chances 70-90 percent.

Looking ahead: Sunny cool and breezy Friday and the start of your weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 68 - 20%

8 am 69 - 20%

10 am 75 - 20%

11 am 76 - 20%

Noon 78 - 20%

3 pm 81 - 20%

5 pm 79- 20%

8 pm 71 - 30%

10 pm 69 - 30%

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 6:28 pm