Weather Alert Day, cool and breezy Friday

A cloudy start with a break in the showers this morning. Generally light showers with patchy fog possible through late morning which means your morning drive will be mainly dry. The same can not be said for the drive home from work. Deteriorating conditions expected through the day today as the warm front lifts through the afternoon as a strengthening low pressure area moves through our area through tonight. Flooding rainfall possible across southeast Georgia, mainly north of Waycross. Severe storm potential will increase from the west by late morning for southeast Georgia and then across the forecast circle this afternoon into the evening hours. Severe storm potential includes locally heavy rainfall, gusty wind with strong thunderstorms with tornadic cells possible through tonight. Worst of our weather will be mainly after noon through 7 pm for inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley. Then 3 pm through 9 pm for the Golden Isles and the remainder of NE FL. Storms will press offshore 9 pm -11 pm, trailed by lingering low stratus and light showers through the early Friday morning.

Thursday: Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible with locally heavy rainfall, damaging wind and possible isolated tornadoes. Afternoon highs in the low 60s to 70s for southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Rain chances 80-100 percent.

Friday: Sunny cool and windy. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to 60s area wide. Wind NW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Looking ahead: Cool start to the weekend with possible frost, light freeze for inland areas, open window weather Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 62- 20%

8 am 64- 20%

10 am 75 - 20%

11 am 78- 30%

Noon 82 - 50%

3 pm 80 - 80%

5 pm 78- 100%

8 pm 67 - 40%

10 pm 62 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 6:29 pm